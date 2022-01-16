The prospect of four hikes in 2022 is looking increasingly likely, with a growing group of banks switching their official forecasts to reflect that. And while markets haven’t yet moved to fully price in a full percentage point of increases for this year, it has been getting closer and traders have been very active in guarding themselves against the risks of a quicker-than-anticipated cycle. With hawkish Fed rhetoric and a hot CPI reading taking center stage this week, demand for eurodollar option structures that protect against Fed hikes has been palpable, with some even contemplating the prospect of a half-point hike in March.