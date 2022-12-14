Fed Meeting 2022 Live Updates: US stocks gain ground ahead of Fed rate decision

Fed Meeting 2022 Live Updates: US stocks gain ground ahead of Fed rate decision2 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 09:16 PM IST
- Fed Meeting 2022: The US Federal Reserve is expected to adopt a less aggressive policy stance later today
Fed Meeting 2022: After raising interest rates by 75 basis points at four successive meetings, the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver a 50 bps increase later today. Traders will then turn their focus to Thursday meetings of the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, where consensus is also for a 50 bps rate hike. The Fed's decision is scheduled at 12:30 am IST, followed by a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Euro zone borrowing costs rose today amid hawkish remarks from European Central Bank sources, while investors were cashing in on a bond rally the day before following US data.
The Fed releases its decision on interest rates later on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to increase the federal funds rate by 50 basis points to a range of 4.25-4.50%.
The Fed is one of a number of major central banks, including the Bank of England and the ECB, that releases its final monetary policy decision of the year this week.
Suman Bannerjee, CIO, Hedonova said, "The Fed is going to raise rates again by 50 basis points, after a series of 75 basis point hikes, the slower rate hike is expected. Most investors will criticize but I'm rooting for it. Yes, higher rates may slow down the economy; yes, it increases the chance of inflation; but what surely will happen is that inflation will get tamed."
CR Forex Advisors: Amid the mixed market expectation about the US CPI, a headline release at 7.1% and core at 6%, the fifth straight decline in a row has moved the economy far from the risk of surprise inflation spikes and closer to the Fed’s target of 2%. Finally, the impact of hikes is sinking sustainably. The DXY nosedived to a fresh near-term low around 103.15 levels as the data reinforced expectations the Fed to slow the pace of rate increases in today’s and upcoming meetings.
"We expect the US Fed to increase the benchmark rate by 50 bps this week. Any hike lower than 50 bps will be taken as positive for risk assets like EM equities, including Indian equities. Even with a 50bps hike, if the Fed Chairman comments that future action of the Fed will be data dependent, then the market will take it positively. But, if he mentions that inflation remains a major risk and the labor market remains tight, with a possibility of a second round impact on inflation from the tight labor market, then the markets might react negatively," said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities PMS.
“The question is, with inflation still at generational highs, will the Fed walk through that door?" Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a note. “After an initially high-spirited response, the relatively muted reaction for stocks is likely attributable to pre-risk event positioning, prevailing bearish growth sentiment, technical factors and the devil in the details."
Wall Street stocks rose today ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest decision on interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:11 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 139 points, or 0.4%, to 34,246 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.
After a 50 basis-point increase in Fed’s policy rate later Wednesday was firmly priced in, traders remained on the edge over what signals policymakers may offer on when the hikes will stop and whether a rate cut is possible next year.
