The US Federal Reserve will likely lift its policy rate by 75 basis points for the third time to a 3.00-3.25% range
US Fed news: The US Federal Reserve will likely lift its policy rate by 75 basis points for the third time to a 3.00-3.25% range at the end of its two-day policy meeting. The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to announce its decision at 11:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, which will be followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference.
Gold rose as Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to mobilise more troops over the conflict in Ukraine drew investors to the safe-haven asset, offsetting pressure from a firmer dollar and looming US interest rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,667.41 per ounce by 11:46 am ET (1546 GMT). US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,675.80.
At 11:54 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 147.98 points, or 0.48%, at 30,854.21. The S&P 500 was up 19.88 points, or 0.52%, at 3,875.81. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose 42.26 points, or 0.37%, at 11,467.31, led by a 0.8% and 2.2% rise in shares of Microsoft Corp and Nvidia Corp, respectively.
The rupee declined by 22 paise to close at 79.96 against the US dollar today, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas markets and a muted trend in domestic equities. Forex traders said investors are awaiting the US Fed's policy decision on interest rates for further cues.
Oil erased gains ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to signal a continuation of measures to restrain economic growth, overshadowing Russia’s threat to escalate a war that is disrupting energy supplies.
Two-year Treasury yields hit 4% on Wednesday for the first time since 2007 before the US Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates by another 75 basis points and indicate further rates are likely as it battles soaring inflation.
The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 10:14 am Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183 points, or 0.6%, to 30,895 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has made it clear that officials will continue to act aggressively to cool the economy and avoid a repeat of the 1970s and early 1980s, the last time US inflation got out of control.
The US Federal Reserve opened its second day of deliberations today that are expected to produce another big increase in interest rates as it tries to cool the economy to tamp down the highest inflation in 40 years, but recession fears are rising.
