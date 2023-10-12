Fed Minutes Show Officials Divided on Future Rate Rise

Federal Reserve officials were split over whether they would need to raise interest rates again this year when they decided last month to hold their benchmark policy rate steady.

“A majority of participants judged that one more increase in the target federal-funds rate at a future meeting would likely be appropriate, while some judged it likely that no further increases would be warranted," said the minutes from the Fed’s Sept. 19-20 policy meeting released Wednesday.

Officials most recently raised their benchmark federal-funds rate in July to a range between 5.25% and 5.5%, a 22-year high. They began lifting rates from near zero in March 2022.

A run-up in long-term Treasury yields that began in August accelerated after last month’s meeting. If sustained, the rise in yields could moot the need for Fed officials to raise rates again this year.

Economic projections released last month showed most officials had penciled in one more rate rise this year. But they made those projections before a further jump in long-term yields, which is raising rates on mortgages, auto loans and business debt.

“Financial markets are tightening up, and they are going to do some of the work for us," said Fed governor Christopher Waller at a conference in Park City, Utah, on Wednesday. “We’re in this position where we kind of watch and see what happens on rates."

Investors have been digesting stronger economic data that suggests the Fed might have less reason to cut interest rates as soon as many market participants previously anticipated, which could lift yields. Rates could also be rising because of concerns over how the U.S. will finance yawning budget deficits.

The Fed raises rates to combat inflation by slowing economic activity, and the main transmission mechanism is through financial markets. Higher borrowing costs lead to weaker investment and spending, a dynamic that is reinforced when higher rates also weigh on stocks and other asset prices.

The 10-year Treasury yield traded around 4.614% on Wednesday before the minutes were released, down from 4.783% on Friday, as investors sought the safety of bonds following Hamas’s Saturday attack on Israel. Still, yields are up from 4.346% on Sept. 20, the day of the Fed’s last meeting, and 3.850% on July 26, the day of the last Fed rate increase.

Other top officials have similarly indicated in recent days that, if the recent increase in borrowing costs is sustained, those increases could substitute for additional rises in the fed-funds rate.

The comments suggest Fed officials are on course to hold rates steady at their Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting. They could wait to see how economic and financial developments unfold next month before deciding whether to raise rates in December.

Minutes showed officials began deliberating how long they would need to hold rates at or near their current levels before cutting them. One group of officials said the focus of rate decisions and public communications “should shift from how high to raise the policy rate to how long to hold the policy rate at restrictive levels," the minutes said.

All officials agreed that interest rates would need to restrict the economy “for some time until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down sustainably" to its 2% goal, the minutes said.

A few officials indicated they were paying close attention to the inflation-adjusted or “real" fed-funds rate, which could rise as inflation falls if nominal rates are held steady.

The minutes suggested officials thought the risks around raising rates too much or too little were more balanced than they had been since the Fed began lifting borrowing costs last year.

While officials expect inflation to continue slowing over the coming months, many of them believe that, if they are wrong, it will be because inflation is higher than anticipated, which could call for tighter policy. At the same time, officials also saw elevated risks of weaker-than-anticipated economic growth even though growth has defied economists’ expectations that it would sag this year.

“Participants generally judged that, with the stance of monetary policy in restrictive territory, risks to the achievement of the committee’s goals had become more two-sided," the minutes said.

