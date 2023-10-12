Fed Minutes Show Officials Divided on Future Rate Rise
SummaryHowever, a run-up in Treasury yields since last month’s meeting could substitute for a final increase.
Federal Reserve officials were split over whether they would need to raise interest rates again this year when they decided last month to hold their benchmark policy rate steady.
