Fed minutes show taper talk may arise at ‘upcoming meetings’

In their comments about inflation, Fed officials said that a jump in demand along with some bottlenecks in supply would likely push inflation measures above 2% in the near term. The minutes said “a number" of participants said some supply shortages “may not be resolved quickly and, if so, these factors could put upward pressure on prices beyond this year." Still, “many" observed that longer-run inflation expectations remained anchored near the committee’s goal.

