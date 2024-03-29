Fed need not be in hurry to cut rates, inflation data within expectations: Jerome Powell
Powell said earlier this month that it would likely be appropriate to ease policy ‘at some point this year.’ But policymakers have made clear that they are in no rush given the resilience of the economy
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the US central bank is in no hurry to cut interest rates and that the fresh inflation data released on Friday is 'pretty much in line with expectations'. Fed policymakers have made it clear that they are in no rush given the underlying strength and resilience of the US economy and recent signs of persistent price pressures.