Fed official Philip Jefferson expects growth in spending and production in the US to slow in 2024
‘If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back our policy restraint later this year,’ Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson
A senior Federal Reserve official said Thursday that the US central bank will likely start cutting interest rates "at some point this year," but warned against the potentially inflationary effect of over-consumption.
