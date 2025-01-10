Fed official says further rate cuts can wait
SummarySt. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem suggests greater caution is warranted on reducing interest rates.
ST. LOUIS—A Federal Reserve official said he viewed last month’s decision to lower interest rates as a “close call" because the economic outlook appears to be different now than it was when the central bank started cutting rates four months ago.
