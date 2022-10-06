Fed official says inflation fight will take time, despite signs of progress2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 06:57 PM IST
Governor Philip Jefferson says he remains concerned that consumers will expect higher prices to persist
Bringing inflation down from 40-year highs is likely to take time and will require a slowdown in economic growth and reduced demand for workers by employers, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday.