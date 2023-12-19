Fed Official says rate cuts could be needed next year to prevent over-tightening
SummaryCentral bank must make sure “we don’t give people price stability but take away jobs,” says San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly.
A Federal Reserve official said it is appropriate for the central bank to begin looking ahead to lowering interest rates in 2024 because of how inflation has improved this year.
