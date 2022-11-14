Fed official warns inflation fight has ‘ways to go’4 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 06:58 PM IST
Markets cheered a report of better inflation last week, but Fed governor Waller cautions against an overreaction
The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising interest rates to get inflation under control, even after last week’s report that it slowed in October, a central bank official said Sunday.