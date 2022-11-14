Fed official warns inflation fight has ‘ways to go’
Markets cheered a report of better inflation last week, but Fed governor Waller cautions against an overreaction
The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising interest rates to get inflation under control, even after last week’s report that it slowed in October, a central bank official said Sunday.
Markets rallied after the Labor Department reported Thursday that so-called core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, rose 0.3% from September, the smallest monthly gain in a year, and by 6.3% on a year-over-year basis, down from 6.6% in September. Investors and policy makers watch core readings closely as a reflection of broad price pressures and as a predictor of future inflation.
Investors overreacted to the report if they thought it would prompt Fed officials to consider ending interest rate increases, said Fed governor Christopher Waller during a moderated discussion in Sydney hosted by investment bank UBS.
“The market seems to have gotten way out in front on this," Mr. Waller said. “Everybody should just take a deep breath—calm down. We have a ways to go yet."
Investors cheered the report in hopes that inflation will continue to decline. Mr. Waller said that the Fed will want to see more evidence of that happening before it can consider any end to rate rises.
That is especially the case, he said, after several instances over the past year in which inflation appeared to slow, only to jump higher later.
The Fed on Nov. 2 approved its fourth consecutive rate increase of 0.75 percentage point, raising the benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 3.75% and 4%. The Fed combats inflation by slowing the economy through tighter financial conditions—such as higher borrowing costs, lower stock prices and a stronger dollar—that curb demand.
Financial markets also rallied in July and August on expectations that the Fed might slow rate rises. That conflicted with the central bank’s goals because easier financial conditions stimulate spending and economic growth. The rally prompted Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to redraft a major speech in late August to clarify to investors that he wasn’t backing down in his inflation-fighting commitment.
Mr. Waller said Sunday that last week’s market reaction made him anxious about facing “exactly the situation we had gotten into in July."
After their Nov. 2 meeting, Fed officials hinted they would strongly consider approving a smaller increase of 0.5 point at their next meeting, Dec. 13-14.
At their September policy meeting, most of them projected that they would raise their benchmark rate to around 4.6% early next year. Officials didn’t release new rate projections at their meeting this month. Mr. Powell said that if they had, they would have been higher given recent strength in the labor market and high inflation readings.
Mr. Waller said he was open to slowing down rate rises at the coming meeting. He said officials are focusing attention on the ultimate level of rates rather than the pace of increases partly because they don’t want investors to think their inflation-fighting resolve was weakening.
“The minute we said we were leaning towards slowing down, we knew the markets were going to jump for joy," Mr. Waller said on Sunday. Mr. Powell’s discussion of a higher endpoint for rate rises was intended to “drive the point home" that slowing rate increases wouldn’t mean the Fed was closer to ending them, he said.
Officials are raising rates at the most aggressive pace since the early 1980s. Until June, they hadn’t raised rates by 0.75 point since 1994. Mr. Waller said he was surprised that financial markets hadn’t shown more stress amid the rapid interval of rate rises this year, and that he was also shocked at the resilience of labor markets.
He said academic models commonly consulted by central bankers to determine how high interest rates should rise suggested monetary policy was “not that tight." After adjusting for inflation, interest rates are barely above the inflation rate that is anticipated one year from now, he said.
Fed officials are trying to reduce price pressures to prevent inflation from becoming entrenched. They worry that if consumers and businesses expect persistently rising prices, that will create a self-fulfilling cycle of high inflation that would be hard to stop.
Mr. Waller said he was nervous that consumers’ expectations of future inflation might adjust rapidly, leading paychecks and prices to move higher in lockstep and leaving central bankers little time to react.
“You don’t pop a balloon slowly. Once it goes, it goes," he said.