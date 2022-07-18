Fed officials preparing to lift interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point6 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 07:19 PM IST
Policy makers are leaning against full-point increase despite June inflation surge
Policy makers are leaning against full-point increase despite June inflation surge
Federal Reserve officials have signaled they are likely to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point later this month, for the second straight meeting, as part of an aggressive effort to combat high inflation.