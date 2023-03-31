Fed officials see more work on inflation despite bank strains2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 01:43 AM IST
Federal Reserve officials continued to stress the need to lower inflation even as they keep an eye on the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month.
