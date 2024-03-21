Fed Officials Still See Three Cuts This Year
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Mar 2024, 12:20 AM IST
SummaryCentral bankers expect inflation slowdown to resume and maintain their lower-rate outlook.
Federal Reserve officials didn’t significantly change their outlook for delivering interest rate cuts later this year despite solid growth and firmer-than-anticipated inflation in recent months.
