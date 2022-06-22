Fed paper finds elevated probability of recession
- Historically, high inflation and low unemployment have preceded downturns
The U.S. economy faces elevated risks of a recession over the next one to two years due to rising imbalances in markets for goods and services, including labor, according to a new research paper from a Federal Reserve economist.
The paper finds slightly more than a 50% chance of a recession over the next four quarters and a two-thirds probability of a downturn over the next two years, according to various models analyzed by Michael Kiley, a senior central bank economist, in a report published Tuesday.
The report analyzed four variables, including the unemployment rate, the inflation rate, the difference between yields on Treasury securities and investment-grade-rated corporate bonds, and the difference between yields on short- and intermediate-dated Treasurys, to estimate the risks of a recession.
Historically, high inflation and low unemployment rates have preceded recessions, in part reflecting how “such developments signal imbalances (overheated product and labor markets) that may unwind through an economic contraction," wrote Mr. Kiley.
