Foreign institutional investment (FII) inflows into Indian stocks may dwindle following hawkish comments by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on monetary policy support.

In a speech at the annual Jackson Hole economic conference, Powell said he agreed with the majority of his colleagues that a bond “taper" could be appropriate “this year".

According to V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services, FII inflows into India are likely to be influenced by Fed’s stance, and a hawkish Fed commentary may rattle markets.

“Anyway, FIIs are unlikely to commit big fresh money at these stretched valuations," he said, referring to Indian stocks.

Typically, a rate increase by the US Federal Reserve leads to FIIs exiting emerging markets such as India that are considered riskier than developed economies.

According to Nomura, the prospect of the Fed normalizing monetary policy amid China’s slowing economy is a dreadful combination for emerging markets (EM), only to be made worse by some vulnerabilities.

“We disagree with those who believe that EM is in a more resilient position now than it was on the eve of the 2013 taper tantrum. EM has developed new sources of vulnerability, with a combination of chronically weak growth, rising inflation and a marked deterioration in fiscal finances, and yet, real policy rates remain deeply negative in many EM countries," Rob Subbaraman and Rebecca Wang, analysts at Nomura, said in a note on 25 August.

The brokerage said that EMs are still grappling with new waves of covid-19 with limited access to vaccines and overburdened health systems.

Foreign liquidity has been driving India’s markets, but the country is gradually losing FII support despite economic indicators showing a revival.

FII inflows into Indian equities have been slowing down, with an outflow of $800 million since July. Last month, FIIs were net sellers of Indian equities worth $1.7 billion while they have bought $905 million in August so far, compared to a robust inflow of $7.32 billion in the first three months of this year. FII net inflows into equities in 2021 is $7.28 billion against an investment of $23.37 billion last year.

Reuters contributed to the story.

