Fed policy outcome: Fed keeps rates steady. What does it mean? Experts explain

On expected lines, the US Federal Reserve left policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, November 1, at a 22-year high level of 5.25-5.50 per cent. As Mint reported, the US Fed's decision to hold its benchmark lending rate at this level gives policymakers time to "assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," the central bank said in a statement.

"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 per cent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 per cent," the Fed statement said.

The US central bank said it is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 per cent objective.

Let's take a look at what experts have to say about the Fed policy outcome:

Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services

As widely expected, the Fed unanimously kept rates on hold, retaining its guidance for potential “additional policy firming." However, the policy message is becoming “more two-sided."

The statement did add that “financial" as well as credit conditions should weigh on the outlook, and in his presser, Chair Powell acknowledged the Fed is monitoring how long tighter conditions might persist. Owing to this, yields fell and stocks rose while the USD weakened too.

Powell also avowed that the Fed could afford to be more careful given how much policy has tightened already, but noted the debate going forward is whether the data would confirm that the current stance is sufficiently restrictive to sustainably return inflation to the Fed’s 2 per cent target.

He thus left open the door for additional rate hikes even though he didn’t defend the Sept Dot plot which implies one more hike in Dec. We continue to think that the Fed is done hiking.

Powell sounded quite pleased with the effort to bring down inflation, where he saw “pretty significant progress." He sounded optimistic that fading pandemic distortions and rising labour supply (notably from immigration) could help this process—although Powell noted that he, like most of the FOMC, still believes some further softening of the labour market and slowing of growth will be necessary.

While we continue to see the Fed on hold in December and through the first half of next year, we think the UST bear steepening would find some solace as the Fed’s tone gets softer. However, the rising term premium will likely be the next structural driver of higher yields in the coming years.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities PMS

In line with consensus expectations, the Federal Reserve kept the rates unchanged. This resulted in lower bond yields and a rise in stock prices. While the Federal Reserve is more likely to be cautious in increasing rates, challenges of a higher inflation trajectory are likely to linger.

The Federal Reserve is expected to pause in December and the first half of next year, which will help the equity and bond markets, but rising term premiums could weigh on the financial markets. Overall, the macro situation remains challenging, but it will likely ease over the next 12 to 18 months.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

Even though the pause decision of the Fed was on expected lines, the commentary was not as hawkish as the market feared. The Fed chief Jerome Powell’s comment that “despite elevated inflation, the longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored" was taken by the market as a slightly dovish statement.

This statement implies that the Fed may not hike rates again in this rate hiking cycle. Consequently, the bond yields declined sharply. The benchmark 10-year bond yield declined 17 bp to 4.75 per cent and the equity markets responded positively.

Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox

Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq's 1.6 per cent advance leading the gains, after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not rule out another rate hike, markets comprehended that he was not relatively as hawkish as in the past.

Further, weaker-than-expected ADP employment and manufacturing data also eased concerns about the outlook for interest rates. Asian market rose sharply on Thursday as an interest-rate hold by the Federal Reserve raised hopes that the US central bank is done with rate hikes.

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities

US Fed kept interest rates unchanged. Fed Chief maintained his higher for longer stance on interest rates, however, he acknowledged that financial conditions were getting tighter because of higher interest rates.

Markets reacted to it in a positive stride as chances of further rate hikes reduced. US 10-year bond yields slipped to a two-week low. US equity markets also bounced back. US bond yields falling sharply is a good sign for our markets as this can turn the FII selling tide that we have seen for the last two months.

Mandar Bhojane, Research Analyst, Choice Broking

On November 1, 2023, the Federal Reserve maintained its current interest rates for the second consecutive time.

The Fed expressed its intention to carefully evaluate the necessity for further tightening in response to ongoing economic challenges, specifically tighter credit conditions that are affecting the economy.

They emphasized their commitment to monitoring incoming data and maintaining their inflation target at 2 per cent. This decision reflects the Fed's cautious approach and suggests the likelihood of an extended period of stability in monetary policy.

