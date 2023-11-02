Fed policy outcome: Fed keeps rates steady. What does it mean? Experts explain
The US Federal Reserve left policy rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50 per cent and said will assess additional information for monetary policy.
On expected lines, the US Federal Reserve left policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, November 1, at a 22-year high level of 5.25-5.50 per cent. As Mint reported, the US Fed's decision to hold its benchmark lending rate at this level gives policymakers time to "assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," the central bank said in a statement.