Fed policy rate to stay at 2-decade high-mark, US inflation may not drop significantly in 2024: Powell
Powell said he felt it is unlikely that the Fed would raise interest rates again, restating the central bank will be patient and allow the current policy rate to have its full impact.
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday, May 14, that he expects US inflation to resume declining through 2024 as it did last year, however, his confidence on lower inflation has lately dropped with the quick rise in prices during the first quarter. Powell says it will likely take more time than previously thought to attain confidence needed to lower the key interest rates.