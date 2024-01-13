Fed Posts Largest-Ever Annual Operating Loss
SummaryThe central bank’s deficit of $114.3 billion last year resulted from its efforts to stimulate the economy and then stamp out inflation.
The Federal Reserve ran an operating loss of $114.3 billion last year, its largest ever, a consequence of its campaign to aggressively support the economy in 2020 and 2021, then jacking up interest rates to combat high inflation.
