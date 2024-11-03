Fed prepares rate cut amid economic contradictions
SummaryThe job market is slowing but consumer spending is strong, posing a riddle for central-bank officials as they reduce interest rates.
Federal Reserve officials are expected to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point at their meeting Thursday because inflation has continued to make progress toward their 2% goal.
