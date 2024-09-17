Fed prepares to lower rates, with size of first cut in boubt

Minutes from the Fed’s meeting in late July show some officials were comfortable with a cut then but most preferred to wait. July hiring figures, released two days after the Fed’s July 31 meeting, were much softer than anticipated. “The Fed is one meeting too late. It’s manageable, but if they had a do-over, I would have liked to have had a cut in July," Kaplan said. “I’d rather rectify that now and get on the front foot than to spend the entire fall behind the curve and chasing the economy down."