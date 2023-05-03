Fed raises US rates by a quarter point, signaling possible pause3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 11:56 PM IST
The committee will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy, the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point and hinted it may be the final move in the most aggressive tightening campaign since the 1980s as economic risks mount.
