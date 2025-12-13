The Fed did banks a solid this week. More favors may be needed

The Fed’s initial cuts came with a sharp impact on some deposit rates. The three cuts in 2024, adding up to a percentage point, were met with a 0.4-percentage-point drop in Bankrate.com’s tracking of one-year certificate of deposit rates from their high point in summer 2024 to their low point in summer 2025. But that measure drifted a bit higher by September. And despite the Fed’s September and October cuts, as of Dec. 10—the day the Fed announced its latest cut—the average was about where it was at the end of July.