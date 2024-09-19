Fed rate cut to have limited impact on India: CEA Nageswaran

  • It is difficult to predict if the latest action by the US Federal Reserve will be a fillip for the global economy, as geopolitical conflicts continue amid a slowing global economy, Nageswaran said.

Rhik Kundu
Published19 Sep 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said the stock markets had moved ahead of the Fed action.
Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said the stock markets had moved ahead of the Fed action.(Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The impact of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate cut is expected to be limited in India, as domestic markets had already factored it in much of the move, V. Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic advisor to the central government, said on Thursday.

"The interest rate curves have moved ahead of the Fed action. The stock markets had moved ahead of the Fed action," Nageswaran said at an event.

He said it is difficult to predict whether the latest action by the US Federal Reserve will boost the global economy, as geopolitical conflicts continue amid a slowing global economy.

The US Federal Reserve cut interest rate by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points. Although a reduction was anticipated due to easing inflation in the US, the size of the cut surpassed expectations as most analysts had predicted a 25 bps decrease. The rate now stands between 4.75% and 5.00%, marking the first reduction since March 2020.

Also Read: After US Fed's surprise interest rate cut, all eyes on RBI's management skills

"If everything else stays constant, then the rate cut by itself should be a positive because it lowers the dollar cost of capital, increases dollar liquidity in the world. Many countries, (including) developing countries that were affected by the tightening interest rates in the US between 2022 and 2023, will be relieved to see more dollar liquidity that happens," he said.

However, the move is a positive for emerging markets, he added. “And for India, especially if you look at the stock market, it is already attracting a lot of investor interest.” 

Also Read: No inflation targeting framework is sacrosanct: India’s chief economic adviser

Nageswaran also said India's private investment has been on the rise, contradicting the perception that it's lagging. “India's gross fixed capital formation went up to 30.8% in FY24, and not all of it came from public sector capex spending,” he said.

He highlighted that Reserve Bank of India's August data shows corporate fund mobilization for capital investments at a 12-year high.

The government allocated 11.11 trillion, or 3.4% of GDP, for capital expenditures in the FY25 budget, primarily to boost infrastructure and drive economic growth.

 

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyFed rate cut to have limited impact on India: CEA Nageswaran

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    424.00
    02:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.45%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    126.40
    02:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -4.85 (-3.7%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    164.25
    02:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -4.2 (-2.49%)

    Indus Towers

    382.25
    02:55 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -45.3 (-10.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,385.95
    02:42 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    94 (7.28%)

    K P R Mill

    910.10
    02:43 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    51.15 (5.95%)

    United Breweries

    2,131.30
    02:43 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    82.3 (4.02%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals

    1,184.30
    02:43 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    39.4 (3.44%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.00250.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00180.00
      Delhi
      73,430.00-80.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.00-130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue