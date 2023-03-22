Traders on Fed rate hike Traders have now priced in a near 90% chance of a 25-basis-points-hike later in the day as US inflation remains sticky and the labor market tight. The Fed has raised rates by 450 bps since last March, leaving the Fed Funds target rate in the 4.5% to 4.75% range.

Gold holds tight range Gold prices ticked higher but traded in a relatively tight range on today as investors hunkered down for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,941.10 per ounce as of 1136 GMT, after dropping 2% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,944.10.

US Futures steady in pre-Fed caution US equity futures were steady and European stocks rose as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve’s much-anticipated interest-rate decision. The pound rallied to a six-week high after a surprise rise in UK inflation increased pressure for action from the Bank of England. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 were little changed following two days of gains for the underlying gauges.

Powell' press conference Fed Chair Powell is expected to be grilled on how the latest turmoil affects financial conditions and the economic outlook and whether he sees a path to reducing inflation without causing a recession. He's also certain to get tough questions on why supervisors at the San Francisco Fed failed to spot or head off problems at Silicon Valley Bank, which suffered losses on securities when interest rates rose. Senator Elizabeth Warren has blasted Powell for "an astonishing list of failures" that she says helped fuel the current crisis.

FOMC statement The FOMC statement is likely to see substantial changes, and the committee could choose to drop its pledge of “ongoing increases" and substitute softer or conditional language that still hints at further tightening.

What Bloomberg economics says... "There are no easy options. A pause could signal that the Fed is not confident in the resiliency of the banking system or the economy, or sees problems that aren't yet visible to the market. On the other hand, a hike could add to bank stress and spook investors."

Rate hike expectations among investors have declined Uncertainty over Fed's interest rate hike decision is among the highest since the coronavirus pandemic sparked emergency rate cuts in 2020. Expectations for rate hikes among investors and economists have declined over the last two weeks, amid the collapse of three US regional banks and the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS. Until the bank turmoil erupted, officials were expected to continue — or even potentially step up — their yearlong campaign to raise interest rates and dampen rising prices.

Fed outcome unusually unclear Jerome Powell and his colleagues began their meeting on 21 March with the outcome unusually unclear. While most economists expect a quarter-point interest-rate hike, some say policymakers should pause to shore up financial stability.

How Indian shares reacted Indian indices advanced for a second straight session today as concerns over a banking crisis receded further, while investors braced for a crucial interest rate decision by the US Fed. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.26% higher at 17,151.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.24% to 58,214.59.

Fed rate outcome timing The decision and forecasts of FOMC will be released at 11: 30 pm IST. Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.