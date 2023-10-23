Fed rate moves squeeze a key US ally
South Korea’s alliance with the U.S. has strengthened during the Biden presidency. But the country’s economy has fallen victim to the rapid rise in U.S. interest rates.
South Korea’s alliance with the U.S. has strengthened during the Biden presidency. But the country’s economy has fallen victim to the rapid rise in U.S. interest rates.
South Korea’s alliance with the U.S. has strengthened during the Biden presidency. But the country’s economy has fallen victim to the rapid rise in U.S. interest rates, showing how Federal Reserve decisions—and the uncertainty around them—can send ripples around the world.
South Korea’s alliance with the U.S. has strengthened during the Biden presidency. But the country’s economy has fallen victim to the rapid rise in U.S. interest rates, showing how Federal Reserve decisions—and the uncertainty around them—can send ripples around the world.
The Fed has embarked on a historic spree of interest-rate rises since early 2022, an attempt to rein in inflation that peaked at 9.1% in the middle of last year. Central banks across the globe have followed these moves, partly out of a desire to protect their currencies, which can suffer as rising Treasury yields encourage international investors to dump overseas assets and buy U.S. bonds.
The Fed has embarked on a historic spree of interest-rate rises since early 2022, an attempt to rein in inflation that peaked at 9.1% in the middle of last year. Central banks across the globe have followed these moves, partly out of a desire to protect their currencies, which can suffer as rising Treasury yields encourage international investors to dump overseas assets and buy U.S. bonds.
In less than a year and a half, the Bank of Korea has increased interest rates 10 times, pushing them to 3.5% by January. U.S. interest rate rises weren’t the only factor. Korea had its own inflation problem to deal with, and needed to cool a housing market that risked becoming a bubble two years ago.
But Korea’s economy is looking increasingly shaky, and uncertainty about U.S. interest rates is making life difficult for the country’s central bank, which wants to protect its currency at the same time as boosting the economy. Most economists think the Fed is close to the end of its hiking cycle, but there is a big question mark over how long it will take for the Fed to start reducing rates, and how low they could go.
“The Fed has tied the hands of the Bank of Korea," said Frederic Neumann, a senior economist at HSBC. “The risk here is if the Fed isn’t in a position to cut for a long time, the Korean economy could weaken if they leave rates high for too long, and that could be an extra drag on growth."
Korea has long been an important U.S. ally, but the two countries have moved closer after the elections of President Biden and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol. The U.S., Japan and South Korea signed a three-way pact to guard against threats from North Korea and China earlier this year. There are around 28,500 U.S. military personnel in Korea, according to January estimates from the Department of Defense.
A post-pandemic consumption boom in Korea has stalled, house prices are in a prolonged slump and economic growth is slowing. The International Monetary Fund predicts Korea’s economy will grow just 1.4% this year.
The Korean won has lost around 7% of its value against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of the year, when the central bank finally brought a halt to rate increases. The Fed has raised rates four times this year, increasing the gap between interest rates in Korea and the U.S. to around 2 percentage points.
“The Bank of Korea wants to preserve stability in its currency, and will try to play catch-up with higher U.S. rates," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho. The central bank will do that not by raising rates, but by waiting for U.S. rates to come down before it starts cutting, he said.
A rise in oil prices as a result of the Israel-Hamas war has added another complicating factor for the central bank. Consumer price inflation hit 3.7% in September after several months of easing, well above the central bank’s inflation target of 2%.
Last week, the Bank of Korea held interest rates steady.
South Korean policy makers have painful memories of currency depreciation. During the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s, which was fueled by massive capital flight from international investors, the Korean won lost around half of its value against the U.S. dollar. The crisis led to scenes of Korean citizens handing over gold jewelry to help the country pay back its debts to the IMF, and is deeply ingrained in the national memory.
One major problem for Korea is the spiraling debt burden of the country’s households and companies. Debt held by the two rose to almost 229% of gross domestic product in the second quarter, its highest level in three decades, according to estimates by Nomura. Interest payments are close to multidecade highs, and indebted households are now using around 40% of their income to make payments on their debt, the bank said.
The financial stress of heavy debt payments means the Bank of Korea may decide to start cutting rates before the Fed, according to Jeong Woo Park, an economist at Nomura. But he expects the central bank to hold back until next April, predicting the Bank of Korea will cut interest rates to 2.5% by the end of next year.
South Korea’s household debt is around 105% of GDP, one of the highest debt levels in the world, IMF data shows. According to the Federation of Korean Industries, a business group, the figure rises to around 157% when including “jeonse," large deposits given by renters to landlords to secure apartments at no or lower-cost rents—a common system in Korea.
The Bank of Korea isn’t the only global central bank being squeezed by uncertainty over U.S. interest rates. Earlier this year, Malaysia’s central bank said more clarity on Fed policy would give support to its currency. The ringgit has weakened almost 8% against the U.S. dollar this year, making it one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia.
Write to Frances Yoon at frances.yoon@wsj.com