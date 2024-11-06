Fed readies a rate cut and faces these four questions

Second, have jitters about job-market deterioration been overstated? When the Fed cut rates in September, the unemployment rate had ticked up to 4.3% in July from 3.7% at the beginning of the year. There was also a slowdown in the pace of job growth. Some economists feared that the Fed might have held rates too high for too long, leading to unnecessary labor-market weakness. Those fears were amplified by a rule of thumb that says once unemployment starts to rise by a little bit, it typically rises by a lot more.