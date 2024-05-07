Fed reluctance to cut rates makes easing harder for emerging markets

Central banks in Brazil and Mexico that led the global fight against inflation could now be stuck with steep interest rates due, in part, to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s reluctance to cut.

Emerging-market central banks managed to tame price increases by raising borrowing costs much earlier and higher than their peers in the developed world. But the Fed’s decision to keep rates at high levels is curbing their ability to loosen financial conditions, weakening their currencies and could hamstring their economies if borrowing costs take longer to fall.

As the Fed delays rate cuts, “it would leave a lot less wiggle room for these banks" and they may need to reduce the pace of monetary easing, said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist for Goldman Sachs in New York.

The Fed on Wednesday left the federal funds rate unchanged at 5.25% to 5.5% and said it is unlikely to cut before economic data show inflation is moving toward the central bank’s 2% target.

Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the impact that U.S. monetary-policy moves have on global markets but said the current cycle isn’t causing as much turmoil as past ones did.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its latest economic outlook report that, while easier global financial conditions could open the door for cuts in emerging markets, “a rapid narrowing of interest rate differentials could reignite capital outflows and currency depreciations."

Brazil’s central bank meets to decide on rates on Wednesday, followed the next day by its Mexican counterpart.

Banco Central do Brasil has indicated it would cut rates by a half percentage point for the seventh consecutive time, bringing its benchmark Selic rate to 10.25%. But the confluence of domestic problems and delayed Fed cuts is supporting forecasts that the central bank would slow the pace of easing.

“Up until March, the Selic was forecast to end the year at 9%, with a couple more cuts next year bringing it to 8.5%, but this outlook disappeared," said economist Alexandre Schwartsman of the consultancy A.C. Pastore & Associados, in São Paulo.

Schwartsman said markets have long been worried about domestic problems, particularly the government’s perceived propensity to overspend. The repricing of Fed expectations has added a new concern.

Schwartsman, a former central bank director, expects the Selic to end this year at 10%, up from the firm’s previous forecast of 9.25%.

Brazil started raising interest rates in March 2021, three months before Mexico and a full year before the Fed, lifting the Selic to 13.75% from a historic low of 2%. It then held the Selic unchanged for a year and began cutting in August 2023.

Brazil’s 12-month inflation peaked at 12% in April 2022, but it slowed to 3.8% as of mid-April. The central bank targets 3%.

The Brazilian real has weakened more than 4% this year against the dollar as the outlook for the Fed pivot changed. The Mexican peso has retreated around 3.5% from a nearly nine-year high reached in April.

Global investors tend to move dollars out of riskier countries and into U.S. assets unless the difference between their respective interest rates is wide enough to compensate for the added risk.

While Brazil and Mexico are seeing economic output grow this year, in part due to government stimulus, tight Fed policies could be a headwind for their economies.

“Financial conditions would remain a little more restrictive" in these countries, Ramos said. “The normalization of the monetary cycle would take longer."

“It is very likely that, the longer the Fed waits or the more hawkish its stance is, the less likely that we are going to see a hasty reduction in the policy rate in Mexico," said Joan Domene, chief Latin America economist at Oxford Economics, in Mexico City.

The Bank of Mexico was the last of the main Latin American central banks to start lowering interest rates, making its first cut in March after holding the reference rate at a record-high 11.25% for a year. Inflation has slowed to about half of what it was in the summer of 2022, when it reached a two-decade high of 8.7%.

The central bank is particularly concerned with sticky services inflation, which at 5.2% is well above its 3% inflation target.

Analysts have been raising their forecast for the Bank of Mexico policy rate for this year and the next.

Markets beyond Latin America are also feeling the squeeze from higher-than-expected U.S. borrowing costs. The Indonesian central bank raised its policy rate by a quarter point to 6.25%, instead of an expected hold, as timelines for monetary easing in Asia are pushed back.

“The surge in the dollar is putting growing pressure on [emerging market] currencies raising the risk of exchange rate passthrough to inflation," economist Jon Harrison, from T.S. Lombard, said in a recent report.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com and Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com