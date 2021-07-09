Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >Fed says material shortages, hiring troubles holding back recovery

Fed says material shortages, hiring troubles holding back recovery

Premium
The report will be the subject of hearings in Congress next week.
1 min read . 09:05 PM IST Reuters

  • Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth, the US central bank said in its semiannual report to Congress on the state of the economy

Shortages of materials and "difficulties in hiring" are holding back the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and have driven a "transitory" bout of inflation, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.

Shortages of materials and "difficulties in hiring" are holding back the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and have driven a "transitory" bout of inflation, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.

"Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth," the U.S. central bank said in its semiannual report to Congress on the state of the economy. However, "shortages of material inputs and difficulties in hiring have held down activity in a number of industries."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth," the U.S. central bank said in its semiannual report to Congress on the state of the economy. However, "shortages of material inputs and difficulties in hiring have held down activity in a number of industries."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The report will be the subject of hearings in Congress next week.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!