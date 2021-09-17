Fed seen announcing bond taper in November, rate liftoff in 2023

One big area of uncertainty among economists is how long the tapering will last. While some Fed presidents led by St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard have pushed for a quick taper to end purchases by 2022’s first quarter, others have seemed more comfortable with a pace similar to the 2014 tapering of asset purchases, which lasted 10 months. A plurality of 33% looks for an eight-month taper, though nearly half are looking for 10 months or longer.