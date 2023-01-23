Fed sets course for milder interest-rate rise in February6 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:27 PM IST
Officials could begin weighing whether and when to pause rate increases this spring
Federal Reserve officials are preparing to slow interest-rate increases for the second straight meeting and debate how much higher to raise themafter gaining more confidence inflation will ease further this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×