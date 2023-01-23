Fed sets course for milder interest-rate rise in February

Divisions have surfaced. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said recently he would prefer a larger half-point rate increase at the coming meeting because he doesn’t think rates are high enough to thoroughly beat inflation. “You’d probably have to get over 5% to say with a straight face that we’ve got the right level," he said in an interview. “Why not go to where we’re supposed to go?…Why stall and not quite get to that level?"