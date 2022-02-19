The Federal Reserve’s move to allow the economy to run hot to help the job market is under fire from a paper made public Friday.

The research, to be presented at a conference held by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, takes aim at a shift made by the Fed in the summer of 2020 when the central bank said it would allow the economy to perform more robustly than it would have in the past as part of an effort to create more inclusive job-market gains.

Underpinning the Fed’s shift was the concept that extended periods of job gains bring in economically disadvantaged groups often left behind by economic expansions.

But the paper finds those gains are more fragile than many believe.

The study’s authors say employment levels for disadvantaged groups rise in strong expansions, but they don’t improve by drawing in workers from those groups who have left the job market. And when the expansion cools, these disadvantaged workers are the first to suffer when unemployment starts to rise.

“During cold markets the groups with weaker labor market outcomes suffer disproportionately both in terms of unemployment and labor force participation," the paper said. “This means that avoiding recessions is essential if the broad and inclusive objective is going to be met."

That appears to have punched some holes in what the Fed was trying to achieve with its policy shift, the paper suggests.

The Fed’s shift signaled that all things being equal, monetary policy would likely be easier for longer, and that they would wait until high inflation arrived before acting, rather than moving against price pressures pre-emptively.

This new regime was tested in short order by the coronavirus pandemic. An aggressive Fed stimulus effort joined by massive government support helped engineer a swifter-than-expected recovery both in economic growth and hiring. But the economy is now witnessing the highest levels of inflation seen in four decades.

“The interaction of the Covid shock, supportive monetary and fiscal policy, and the nature of global supply chains helped produce a strong rebound with a substantial inflation overshoot that has upended some of the premises of that new framework," the study said.

The paper’s authors are Seth Carpenter of Morgan Stanley, Ethan S. Harris of BofA Securities, Peter Hooper of Deutsche Bank, Anil Kashyap of the University of Chicago and Kenneth West of the University of Wisconsin.

