Fed Shouldn’t Take Too Long to Conclude Inflation Is Beaten
SummaryEven with a small interest-rate cut now, real rates would be highly restrictive.
After the inflation surge of the past two years, you can’t blame the Federal Reserve for taking its time to declare victory. On Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged inflation by some measures is down to its 2% target. He nonetheless set a relatively high bar to cutting interest rates in response. “It’s a highly consequential decision to start the process," he told reporters Wednesday.