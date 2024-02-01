Fed Shouldn’t Take Too Long to Conclude Inflation Is Beaten

After the inflation surge of the past two years, you can’t blame the Federal Reserve for taking its time to declare victory. On Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged inflation by some measures is down to its 2% target. He nonetheless set a relatively high bar to cutting interest rates in response. “It’s a highly consequential decision to start the process," he told reporters Wednesday.

He needs to be careful about setting the bar too high. Whether to cut depends not just on the data, but where rates are now. Powell himself noted they are “well into restrictive territory." Indeed, restrictive enough that it’s hard to see how a modest cut could be a mistake. Conversely, waiting for absolute certainty that inflation has been beaten increases the opposite risk: the economy starting to wilt.

The Fed kept its target rate at 5.25% to 5.5%, and might not cut it until May, Powell suggested. Yet let’s remember why the Fed raised it to that level in July. Inflation excluding food and energy by its preferred measure was 4.3% in the prior 12 months, and officials thought it would still be 3.9% by the end of the year. They reasonably expected it wouldn’t return to 2% unless the Fed created some economic slack with tight monetary policy.

In fact, core inflation plummeted to 2.9% by the end of 2023 and just 1.9% in the last six months, annualized. This was because of improving supply, not falling demand, and thus growth and labor markets remained solid. So the rationale behind 5%-plus rates is no longer operative: The Fed doesn’t have to push inflation down; it merely needs to keep it from going up. This can be achieved without weakening the economy or really high rates. And yet adjusted for inflation, “real" rates today are higher than in July.

Where should rates be? Go back to March 2022, when the Fed first started tightening. At the time, officials thought core inflation would end 2023 at 2.6% and unemployment at 3.5%— close to what actually happened. And they thought this would require a federal-funds rate of 2.8%—fully 2.5 percentage points lower than it is today.

This doesn’t mean the rate should be 2.8% now, but it does mean the rate could be lower than 5.25% while remaining restrictive. Economists use the Taylor Rule to calculate where the Fed should set rates given actual and target inflation, economic slack, and the neutral interest rate, which over time keeps both inflation and unemployment stable. Three versions of the rule calculated by the Atlanta Fed suggest the Fed’s target rate should be 3.47% to 4.37%.

It’s certainly possible inflation could edge higher from here; some of last year’s drop might have been technical. Inflation by the better-known consumer-price index is running much higher. And with the economy still so strong, more price pressure can’t be ruled out. That’s a reason to start small.

Of course, it’s not just the inflation data the Fed is watching. An “unexpected weakening in the labor market" would justify cutting sooner, Powell said. But such a scenario would suggest the Fed might have waited too long to cut.

