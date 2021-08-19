Federal Reserve officials last month indicated they were on track to begin reversing their easy-money policies later this year, despite lingering differences over when exactly to pull back support for an economy growing faster than they expected earlier in the year.

Minutes of their July 27-28 Fed meeting, released Wednesday, revealed an emerging consensus to begin scaling back the bank’s $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage securities at any of the officials’ three remaining policy meetings this year.

“Most participants noted that, provided that the economy were to evolve broadly as they anticipated, they judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year," the minutes said.

The minutes said several officials favored reducing asset purchases in the coming months in order to better position the Fed to potentially raise interest rates if the economy strengthens further next year, while others thought the Fed could wait until early next year because they want to see stronger evidence that the job market has healed from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed officials expected a temporary burst in inflation as the economy struggles to supply enough goods and services to keep up with demand this year. But the spurt has been stronger and broader than expected. On a 12-month basis, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, after excluding volatile food and energy categories, rose 3.5% in June, a 30-year high.

The Fed’s staff forecast presented at last month’s meeting maintained an earlier projection that this year’s rise in inflation would prove transitory. But it also held that the risks of higher-than-expected inflation exceeded the risks of lower-than-expected inflation.

The Fed cut interest rates to zero last year and began purchasing $80 billion a month in Treasury securities and $40 billion in mortgage securities to provide added stimulus. Officials in December said they would want to see “substantial further progress" toward meeting the Fed’s goals of inflation that averages 2% over time and labor market conditions consistent with full employment.

Many officials think the Fed has met this threshold for its inflation objective, the minutes said. At the same time, most officials don’t think the labor market has met the “substantial further progress" threshold; the meeting occurred, however, days before the Labor Department reported that the economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, from 5.9% in June.

While officials want to see more hiring before pulling back on bond buying, “there’s a range of views on what timing will be appropriate," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a July 28 news conference.

The Fed’s next meeting will be Sept. 21-22, and several Fed officials have said they would argue in favor of beginning to taper bond purchases shortly after that meeting if the recent run of strong hiring continues. But the minutes don’t reveal a consensus for such a step, and that, analysts said Wednesday, suggests a reduction is more likely come after the Fed’s Nov. 2-3 meeting.

“Powell will ultimately have to put his foot down and make a decision on the timing," said Marc Sumerlin, managing partner at the economic consulting firm Evenflow Macro.

Mr. Powell is scheduled to speak at the Kansas City Fed’s annual economic symposium next week, and he could take the occasion to elaborate on his thinking about managing the aftermath of the pandemic.

Some officials want to start tapering soon because they are more concerned about higher inflation and want to position the Fed to raise interest rates, if needed, next year. A smaller number of officials, meanwhile, think the risks of rising Covid-19 cases associated with the spread of the Delta variant could slow recent progress in hiring, damping the economic recovery that accelerated earlier this year.

“It seems to me the modal view is, ‘Yes, we’re marching forward, we’re having the discussions, we’re making the plans, but there isn’t an urgency to get started as much as there is an urgency to get it right,’" said Julia Coronado, a former Fed economist and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC.

Officials also must consider the pace of any reductions in asset purchases. During a prior program that ended in 2014, the Fed shrank its purchases in modest equal amounts over the course of 10 months. Several officials have said recently they would prefer a faster pace of reductions this year because the economy is making more rapid progress toward the Fed’s goals.

The minutes show officials and Fed staff are still anxious to avoid sparking a backlash, as occurred in 2013, when investors grew confused over comments by then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke about a potential reduction in a similar bond-buying program. The confusion led long-term Treasury yields to rise sharply, by around 1 percentage point over several months, as investors incorrectly inferred that the central bank was preparing to raise its benchmark federal-funds rate more aggressively.

A presentation at the July meeting, arranged by staffers that report to Mr. Powell, cautioned that “changes in asset purchases could be interpreted by the public as signaling a shift in the committee’s view of the economic outlook or in its overall policy strategy, with implications for the expected path of the federal-funds rate," the minutes said.

Many officials at the meeting, who aren’t identified in the minutes, said it would be important, once the Fed begins tapering its purchases, to “reaffirm the absence of any mechanical link between the timing of tapering and that of an eventual increase in the target range for the federal-funds rate."

Two officials pointed to the difficulty in executing this communication. “It could be challenging for the public to disentangle deliberations about the two tools," the minutes said. As a result, they said any decisions the policy-making committee made on tapering “would likely influence the public’s understanding of the committee’s other policy intentions."

Indeed, such communications could be tricky because other officials at the meeting suggested they want to taper the asset purchases soon to create more flexibility for the Fed to raise interest rates next year, if the economy is stronger or inflationary pressures more persistent than anticipated.

The Fed has said it will raise rates from their current level near zero once officials are confident inflation will average 2% over time and once labor markets have achieved conditions consistent with full employment.

“Many participants saw potential benefits in a pace of tapering that would end net asset purchases before" those conditions “were likely to be met," the minutes said.

The minutes didn’t offer significant detail on the likely pace or composition of any tapering. Several officials thought starting the process earlier would allow for more gradual reductions in the pace of bond buying, the minutes said. Most officials also saw benefits in reducing the purchases of Treasury securities proportionately with mortgage-backed securities so they end at the same time, though some officials saw benefits to reducing the mortgage buying sooner because of economic hazards associated with a booming housing market.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

