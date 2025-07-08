Fed study warns of risk that interest rates return to zero
Summary
Ultralow rates would leave the bank with little room to lower borrowing costs in response to hard times.
The Federal Reserve’s benchmark lending rate, in a holding pattern since the start of the year and well above its pandemic-era level, could still fall sharply in the medium term, leaving the bank with little or no room to lower it in response to hard times.
