Fed swaps once again show hike more likely than not for May

Fed swaps once again show hike more likely than not for May1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:43 PM IST
The rate on the contract tied to that gathering rose to around 4.96% on Monday, around 13 basis points above the current effective rate on fed funds, the benchmark targeted by the central bank
Pricing of swaps linked to scheduled Federal Reserve meetings now suggest that a quarter-point hike is more likely than not at the central bank’s next meeting in May.
