Fed will pause rate hikes amid bank woes: JPMorgan’s CIO Bob Michele2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:23 PM IST
The demise of Silicon Valley Bank and growing doubts about Credit Suisse Group AG’s financial outlook prompted traders to unwind bets on further rate hikes on concern that the shockwave from the banking debacle could put an already fragile economy at risk.
Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, warned of an economic hard landing as the banking turmoil rippled through the financial markets and the economy. He now expects the Federal Reserve to pause interest-rate hikes next week.
