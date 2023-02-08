Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signals further rate hikes amid ‘strong’ labor market
Asked if he would have raised rates by 50 basis points last week, instead of the 25 basis points as officials did, he demurred.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that additional interest-rate increases will be needed to cool inflation and borrowing costs may need to peak higher than previously expected, if the strong jobs market persists.
