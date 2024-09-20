A fear of dissent haunts the Federal Reserve
SummaryThe FOMC too often speaks with one voice, an oddity in its history and for central banks globally.
This week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting is notable for two things. America’s central bank is shifting into monetary-easing mode amid considerable uncertainty about the true state of the economy, prospects for inflation and even the mechanisms by which Federal Reserve policy affects Main Street. And despite all these complex unknowns, almost everyone on the committee agrees.