A fear of dissent haunts the Federal Reserve

Instead, the FOMC has come to rely for intellectual diversity on the presidents of the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks. The president of the New York Fed always gets a vote, and the others take year-long turns filling four slots alongside the seven Fed governors in voting on the FOMC. Regional bank presidents cast dissenting votes more often than members of the Board of Governors, but often they cast a lone contrary vote. The last time two regional bank presidents voted against an FOMC decision was in September 2020, when Robert Kaplan and Neel Kashkari disagreed with the wording of the statement but not the policy.