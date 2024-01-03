Federal Reserve Minutes may elaborate on coming rate cut debate, here are 5 things to know
Fed officials at their meeting in mid-December held the policy interest rate steady in the range of 5.25% to 5.5%.
Precisely when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates stands as the big unknown for markets and economists as 2024 kicks off, and fresh details about its pivot in that direction may emerge from Wednesday's readout of the last policy meeting of 2023.
