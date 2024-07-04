Federal Reserve minutes: Waning inflation, job market slump indicate rate cut ahead

Waning inflation, a slump in the US job market, and a cooling economy are likely to prompt a rate cut in the coming months, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting held between June 11-June 12 indicate.
Here are the other key highlights from the Federal Reserve meeting:
The minutes of the Fed’s meetings provide key details behind the thinking of policymakers, especially about how their views on interest rates might be evolving. The financial markets are eagerly awaiting more clarity about the likely timetable for the Fed to begin cutting its benchmark rate. Rate cuts by the Fed would likely lead, over time, to lower borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing, and could also boost stock prices.
The issue of the possible rise in layoffs shows that the Federal Reserve’s policymakers are considering different policy goals, such as stable prices and maximum employment. That is a shift from the previous two years, when the Fed was focused solely on curbing inflation, which reached a four-decade high of 9.1% in 2022.