Federal Reserve November meet: Key takeaways

The US Fed says that the FOMC has sought to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2% over the longer run

As the inflation in the US remain elevated, the Federal Reserve left interest rate unchanged after its two-day monetary policy meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its statement, the US Fed said that the FOMC has sought to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2% over the longer run.

“In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2%," said the Fed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that the Federal Reserve is not thinking about reducing interest rate.

“The fact is the committee is not thinking about rate cuts, right now at all. We're not talking about rate cuts," Powell said at a press conference.

According to the US Fed, the FOMC is highly concerned to the inflation risks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The US banking system is sound and resilient. Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain," said the Fed.

Recent indicators indicate that economic activity has expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter (July to September), it said, adding that job gains have moderated since earlier in the year but remained strong and the unemployment rate has remained low.

To assess the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the FOMC will continue to monitor the implications of incoming data for the economic outlook, said the US central bank. “The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

