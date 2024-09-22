Food or Fed: What will RBI choose in October?
Summary
- Historically, the US Federal Reserve sets the tone for monetary policies around the world. However, countries, including India, are increasingly prioritizing domestic conditions.
MUMBAI : Food or Fed: That will be the question facing India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) in October. On one hand, elevated food inflation—and its associated risks—have kept the rate-setting panel on alert mode; on the other, the US Federal Reserve has started an era of monetary policy easing with an outsized cut of 50 basis points (bps) last week (and indicated more cuts adding up to 150bps by the end of 2025).