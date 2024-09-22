Food or Fed: What will RBI choose in October?

That’s crucial because in 2022, the RBI, too, underestimated the post-covid inflationary pressures, which eventually kept inflation above the 6% upper limit for three consecutive quarters. To date, inflation continues to come in above the RBI’s projections, a trend since 2019-20. Even if inflation aligns with the RBI’s projection in 2024-25, it would still be 50bps higher than the ideal 4% mark. For now, that could lend credence to a possible status quo in interest rates until signals of cooling get clearer by the end of the year.