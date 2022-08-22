Fed’s Bullard leans toward favoring 0.75-percentage-point September rate rise

Mr. Bullard said he isn’t ready to say inflation has peaked and it remains important for the Fed to get its target rate to a range of 3.75% to 4% by year-end, before the central bank can consider what it will need to do next year. He also said that he sees about an 18-month process of getting price pressures back to the Fed’s 2% target, and predicted that path will likely be uneven, while adding, “We’ve got a long way to go to get inflation under control."