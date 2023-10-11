Fed's Daly: Risks of over-tightening vs under-tightening in interest rate policy are balanced
Daly repeated her view that the recent run-up in long-term bond yields could substitute for a further Fed rate hike because the higher yields make it more expensive to borrow and can slow spending and investment
With US inflation down from its peak, the risk of raising interest rates too little no longer far outweighs the risk of raising rates too much, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Tuesday.
