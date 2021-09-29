Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Wednesday he supports slowing the pace of central bank asset buying soon but sees no urgency to raise the central bank’s short-term rate target.

“I am in the camp that believes it will soon be time to begin slowly and methodically—frankly, boringly—tapering our $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities," Mr. Harker said in a text of his speech.

“After we taper our asset purchases, we can begin to think about raising the federal-funds rate," Mr. Harker said, adding, “I wouldn’t expect any hikes to interest rates until late next year or early 2023."

Mr. Harker isn’t currently a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. In his remarks, he reiterated his view that Fed bond buying, which officials have strongly hinted they will start the process of slowing at the November Fed meeting, isn’t doing much to lift the economy.

Mr. Harker also said he sees 6.5% growth in the gross domestic product this year and a 3.5% gain next year. He said high levels of inflation are starting to moderate and will likely ebb to just over 2% next year.

